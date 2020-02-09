Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 09 February 2020
Breaking
Attack on American soldiers shows Afghans want US out of their country: Tehran Two bomb blasts leave 7 civilians injured in Baghdad Iran unveils new, more accurate ballistic missile technology Protesters in Southern Iraq Go on Strike, Cut Bridges Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate to visit Kurdistan Region soon Iraqi soldier, ISIS members killed in clashes in Salahuddin Iran trains Shia militia proxies in Iraq to wage war on US KRG's Barzani , French Amb. to Iraq discuss bilateral ties, security Lebanon cabinet approves financial rescue plan Iraq’s new prime minister pledges to release detained protesters
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 09 February 2020 05:26 PM

Coronavirus live updates: Global death toll surpasses 2003 SARS epidemic

9
The U.S. embassy confirmed early Saturday that an American citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at Jinyintian Hospital in Wuhan, China on February 6. It appears this is the first death of an American citizen from the disease.  

Planes carrying about 300 Americans from the Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak arrived at military bases in California and Texas on Friday. Some of the Americans were continued on from Texas to Nebraska.

Passengers will be under a 14-day quarantine to protect against the spread of the virus. "Our top priority is keeping the risk to the American public low, and we're working on all fronts to do that," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters.

On Saturday, the number of confirmed deaths surpassed the total number of people who died during the 2003 SARS epidemic, which killed 774 people, according to W.H.O.

All but two of the 812 confirmed deaths have been in mainland China, with one person succumbing in the Philippines and another in Hong Kong. More than 37,000 people have been infected with the virus worldwide, the vast majority of them in China. As of Friday morning, there were 12 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. and 11 Americans among 64 people sickened with it who have been taken off a quarantined cruise ship in Japan.

Amid a growing backlash from the Chinese public, the country's ruling Communist Party has promised an investigation into the apparent silencing of at least one doctor who tried to warn colleagues that a virus was spreading in the city of Wuhan two months ago, before the new disease was even identified. That doctor has died after becoming infected with the virus himself.

But as Beijing vows to "fully investigate relevant issues raised by the public" and in spite of an admission earlier this week that there had been "shortcomings and deficiencies" in its initial response, China continues to bristle at the measures taken by other countries to stop the virus spreading.
Related Stories
Read
sadr1

Sadr's aide threatens Allawi of facing 'hell' if elite included in Cabinet 09 February 2020 07:39 PM

mahdi

Iraq pledges support to China to overcome coronavirus 09 February 2020 07:30 PM

exp

Allawi to be replaced if failed to form gov’t by March: Expert 09 February 2020 06:50 PM

allawi12

Allawi says Iran will not achieve expansionist dream in Iraq 09 February 2020 06:37 PM

1202041956293787508

Two bomb blasts leave 7 civilians injured in Baghdad 09 February 2020 06:13 PM

1

Iraq Builds Special Camp to Repatriate IS Families from Syria’s al-Hol Camp 09 February 2020 05:58 PM

1

13 Migrants Freeze to Death on Iran-Turkey Border 09 February 2020 05:57 PM

c4be5ef3-4fde-4fda-9a55-7c0aefeefe12_16x9_1200x676

Protesters in Southern Iraq Go on Strike, Cut Bridges 09 February 2020 05:54 PM

Comments