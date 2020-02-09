Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 09 February 2020
Sunday، 09 February 2020 02:39 AM

Khoei’s assassination, Sadr’s most ‘heinous’ crime: reports

khoei
The assassination of Abdul Majeed al-Khoei in 2003 was carried out by Muqtada al-Sadr. The crime was described by some people as the "mother of crimes" due to its vicious nature along his “bloody history,” according to media reports.

Sayyid Abdul Majeed Al-Khoei went to Iraq as a solemn master, carrying a civilized religious project at the front of its clauses, internationalizing Najaf along the lines of the Vatican and abandoning the principle of “Welayet Al-Faqih.”

However, the “mercenary killer” Muqtada al-Sadr monitored him and instruct his followers to kill him in the mosque. Khoei’s corpse was mutilated while Sadr is watching.

The details of the assassination of Abdul Majeed Al-Khoei are terrifying

The beginning comes when the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said it does not have any legal evidence that would allow it to interrogate Muqtada al-Sadr about his responsibility for the assassination of Abdul Majeed Al-Khoei and his companions in Imam Ali Shrine.

But the truth is that the assassination of Khoei was the heinous crime from which the name of Muqtada Al-Sadr flourished.

The announcement of the Supreme Iraqi Judicial Council, at the time, was miserable and futile, and did not respond to the minimum requirements of justice.

Abdul Majeed al-Khoei had been staying in London since 1991 and then returned to Najaf in 2003, but the killer al-Sadr did not leave him to live until next year.
