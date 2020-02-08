Ayad Allawi urges public trial for murderers of protesters

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Ayad Allawi called for a “public trial” for murderers and perpetrators of crimes against peaceful demonstrators.
In press remarks, he affirmed the need to form a special court issued by a republican decree, linked to the presidency of the republic, and headed by some honest retired judges, from inside or outside Iraq.
