Sunday, 09 February 2020
Saturday، 08 February 2020 08:48 PM

Aoun: foreign states, especially France, want to help Lebanon

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that foreign states, particularly France, had expressed a desire to help his country emerge from a severe economic crisis.


As Lebanon grapples with its worst economic and financial strains in decades, foreign donors have said they will only help if the government enacts long-stalled reforms.


Aoun said he had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and the two would speak again in the next few days.


"A number of states have expressed their desire to help Lebanon, with France at their forefront," Aoun's office quoted him as saying on Saturday in an interview with French magazine Valeurs Actuelles. It did not elaborate.

