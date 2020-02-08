Turkey condemns North Cyprus head over 'annexation' comments

Turkey on Saturday strongly condemned comments by the leader of breakaway northern Cyprus, Mustafa Akinci, who said the prospect of annexation by Ankara was "horrible".



Akinci is president of the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, only recognised by Ankara.



In an interview with Britain's Guardian newspaper on Thursday, Akinci said reunification remained the only viable solution to Cyprus.



He warned that if this failed to happen, the north would grow increasingly dependent on Ankara and could end up as a de facto Turkish province. He called this prospect "horrible".