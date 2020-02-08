Iraqi soldier, ISIS members killed in clashes in Salahuddin

An Iraqi soldier was killed and another wounded in clashes that followed an attack by members of the so-called Islamic State on an army post in Salahuddin province on Saturday.

Islamic State sleeper cells have intensified terrorist activity in recent weeks, launching attacks on an almost daily basis especially in rural areas of provinces to the north of Baghdad and south of the Kurdistan Region.

The Iraqi military said in a statement that its forces had killed “two terrorists” during the confrontation, adding that “the clashes resulted in the death of one soldier and the wounding of another.”

It did not elaborate further but noted that the incident occurred in the Mutteibija area to the east of the city of Samarra in Salahuddin.

Killings and other insurgent-style operations have also continued with regularity in disputed areas, over two years after the Islamic State lost all its territorial claims in Iraq and Baghdad declared a final victory over the extremist organization.

Late Thursday, members of the terrorist group attacked a village located in Iraq’s disputed Khanaqin district killing two civilians and wounding two others, a security source said.

They also conducted a series of kidnappings in rural parts of Diyala province, where Khanaqin is located. Many of the abductees have reportedly been killed.



