Saturday, 08 February 2020
Saturday، 08 February 2020 05:15 PM

Iran delays launch of satellite for time-being: Space official

Iran satellite

The launching of the Zafar satellite into orbit has been delayed "in order not to sacrifice accuracy to swiftness", the head of Iran's Space Organization said on Saturday, while the Spokesman of Iranian Defense Ministry's Space Department maintained that the satellite will be launched "at the first opportunity when everything is prepared".


Morteza Barari who heads Iran's Space Organization and is also the Secretary of Iran's Space High Council did not explain the details but claimed that Zafar which was scheduled to be launched last week has passed all tests and there are "no issues for putting it in orbit".


In a tweet on Friday, Barari had said that more than 100 reporters, as well as a large group of elite students, were waiting at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Semnan Province to witness the launch.


Last week, state officials including Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari-Jahromi said the launch of Zafar [Victory] satellite was imminent.

 

The United States has accused Iran of using its satellite launch program as a cover for developing long-range ballistic missiles.

