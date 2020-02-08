Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 08 February 2020
Saturday، 08 February 2020 03:04 PM

Syria army overruns key Idlib crossroads town

Syrian army

The Syrian army took control of the strategic northwestern crossroads town of Saraqeb on Saturday in the latest gain of a weeks-long offensive against the country's last major rebel bastion of Idlib.
"Army units now exercise full control over the town of Saraqeb," state television reported, over footage of the town's streets deserted after weeks of bombardment.
It said Syrian troops were combing the area for landmines and explosives left behind by the militants and allied rebels.
Saraqeb is the second key highway town to be recaptured by government forces in the past two weeks, after the rebels were pushed out of Maaret al Numan last month.


Weeks of intensive air strikes and a bruising ground offensive have emptied entire towns in the Idlib region and sent hundreds of thousands fleeing.

