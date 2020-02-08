Canadian lawyers file lawsuit against Iran over victims of downed Ukrainian Plane

Canadian lawyers, who previously successfully sued Iran, are seeking class action status in a lawsuit on behalf of victims aboard a Ukrainian plane shot down over Tehran last month, looking for at least C$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) in compensation.



The suit names Iran, its supreme leader, the elite Revolutionary Guards and others as defendants.

The suit alleges that the downing of the plane was "an intentional and deliberate act of terrorism."



Iranian authorities did not immediately comment on Friday, when government offices are closed.

Iran admitted its missiles downed the Ukrainian airliner by mistake on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people aboard, including 57 Canadians.