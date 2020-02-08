Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 08 February 2020
Saturday، 08 February 2020

Two new cases of coronavirus in UAE

Two new cases of coronavirus infections have been announced in UAE, the state news agency WAM reported, citing the Ministry of Health and Prevention.


The cases were discovered through a routine check-up system set according to standards by the World Health Organization, raising the total number of cases to seven in the UAE.


The two new patients, a Chinese national and a Filipino, are receiving medical care, WAM reported, without giving further details.


A four-member family, who arrived from Wuhan for a holiday in Dubai, last month were diagnosed with coronavirus. A fifth patient, who also arrived from the Chinese city, was also confirmed to have been infected with the virus, but is reportedly in a stable condition.

 

