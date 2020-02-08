Iraqi Government Orders Investigation into Deadly Clashes in Najaf, Karbala

Iraq’s Interior Minister has ordered investigations into the recent attacks against protesters in the southern cities of Najaf and Karbala.



Earlier on Wednesday and Thursday, supporters of Shia cleric and populist politician Muqtada al-Sadr stormed the protest camps in the two Shia holy cities,

killing and injuring several dozens from the peaceful protesters.

“Investigations will continue until perpetrators are held accountable for the deadly attacks,” reads the statement.

It also said that the security forces will protect protesters while the people are also required to exercise restraint and avoid any violent actions.







