Saturday, 08 February 2020
Saturday، 08 February 2020 01:22 AM

IS Attacks Village near Khanaqin, Kills Father and Son

Islamic State (IS) jihadists attacked a village near the Kurdish disputed town of Khanaqin, Diyala province, and killed a man alongside his son.

Ali Saadoon village, which came under a heavy attack by the insurgents, is a predominantly Arab village.

Talaat Rafaat, an official from Khanaqin hospital confirmed the casualty report to BasNews and added that one more civilian was wounded in the attack.
