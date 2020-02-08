Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 08 February 2020
Saturday، 08 February 2020 01:20 AM

KRG Receives Nearly 350 Syrian Refugees in One Week

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has received nearly 350 refugees from neighboring Syria in one week alone, a statement said.

The Joint Crisis Cooperation Center (JCC) of the KRG said in a statement that at least 40 refugees arrived in the Kurdistan Region on Friday through the border crossing of Sihela.

It also explained in a separate statement that 298 other displaced people were received during this week.

They are all now sheltered in Bardarash camp, the press release added.

The total number of refugees received by the KRG since 14th October has now reached 20,545.

On October 9, last year, Turkey began an offensive against the Kurdish forces in northeast of Syria, resulting in the killing and wounding of hundreds of people, despite the fact that hundreds of thousands of others were displaced.
