Boris Johnson appoints UK’s first ever female ambassador to US

Boris Johnson has appointed the UK’s first ever female ambassador to the United States.



Dame Karen Pierce, currently ambassador to the United Nations, will succeed Sir Kim Darroch as ambassador in Washington after Sir Kim was forced to resign over leaked emails criticising Donald Trump’s administration.



Downing Street described her as “one of the UK’s most experienced senior diplomats”, adding: “The prime minister is clear that she is an outstanding and accomplished diplomat and he is delighted that she will be representing us in Washington.”



The announcement comes at a critical time for the UK’s relationship with Washington, as Mr Johnson seeks to secure a lucrative post-Brexit trade deal with the US.





It also comes amid tensions over the prime minister’s decision to defy Mr Trump over the Chinese tech giant Huawei, which the UK has allowed to build some parts of its 5G infrastructure.