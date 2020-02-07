Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 08 February 2020
Breaking
Iran trains Shia militia proxies in Iraq to wage war on US KRG's Barzani , French Amb. to Iraq discuss bilateral ties, security Lebanon cabinet approves financial rescue plan Iraq’s new prime minister pledges to release detained protesters Fire breaks out in gas station in Kurdistan Iraq Says Monitoring Impact of China's Virus on Oil Demand Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis?
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 07 February 2020 10:24 PM

Nearly 550 Iraqis killed in anti-government demonstrations: Commission

12
Nearly 550 Iraqis have been killed in protest-related violence since unprecedented anti-government demonstrations erupted in the capital and southern cities in October, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission said on Friday.

Iraq’s health ministry confirmed the first protester shot dead on October 1 but clammed up thereafter. The Commission has since repeatedly complained that authorities declined its requests for information on deaths, injuries, and arrests.

The Commission, which is government-funded but operates independently, became the only source for death tolls until it too faced pressure last year to stop reporting.

It has resumed its public reporting and on Friday shared its latest statistics with AFP, showing that 543 people have been killed since October, including 276 in Baghdad alone.

Seventeen members of the security forces are among the dead nationwide, according to the updated list. The remaining are all protesters or activists, including 22 who were assassinated.

Up to 30,000 more have been wounded during the rallies, according to medical sources.

Iraq’s security forces have used live ammunition, tear gas, smoke bombs, and even machine gun fire to try to disperse rallies in the capital and Shiite-majority south.

The Commission found that many of the wounded or killed were shot by live rounds, but Iraq’s government has repeatedly denied its security forces are shooting at the protesters.

Others have died when military-grade tear gas canisters have pierced their skulls or chests, after security forces improperly fired such equipment.

The Commission did not lay blame on any particular side but protesters themselves have singled out armed factions and the military wings of political parties, alongside the security forces.

The United Nations, for its part, has accused unnamed “militias” for a vast campaign of assassinations, kidnappings, and threats.

The Commission has documented more than 2,700 arrests, with 328 people still detained. Another 72 Iraqis are categorized as disappeared.
Related Stories
Read
29dc-attack2-articleLarge-v2

Iran trains Shia militia proxies in Iraq to wage war on US 06 February 2020 04:27 PM

sn

Tensions mount over Iran's Ukrainian plane probe 05 February 2020 09:15 PM

download

Iraq’s uprising betrayed 05 February 2020 02:08 AM

gettyimages-1198270908

Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis? 03 February 2020 05:37 PM

F16iraq35

Iraqi F-16s Could Be in Jeopardy Amid Iran Tensions 03 February 2020 06:53 AM

Jeanine

Iraqi people denounces UN statement welcoming Allawi as new PM 02 February 2020 08:18 PM

119224 (1)

Philippines coronavirus death becomes first outside China 02 February 2020 10:23 AM

Allawi

Appointment of Allawi as Iraqi PM faced with public rejection 01 February 2020 10:41 PM

Comments