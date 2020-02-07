Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 08 February 2020
Friday، 07 February 2020 10:40 PM

61 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 61 onboard the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship filled with thousands of passengers quarantined off a port near Tokyo — prompting one stranded American to plead with President Trump for help.

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato announced at a news conference Friday that another 41 people on the liner, operated by Carnival Japan Inc., had tested positive for the deadly illness, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61. All of them have been removed from the ship and taken to local hospitals.

Eleven of those passengers are Americans, the Washington Post reported.

Meanwhile, the remaining passengers — including American honeymooners Milena Basso and Gaetano Cerullo — are stranded on the ship, only allowed out on the deck briefly for air.
