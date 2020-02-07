Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 07 February 2020
Breaking
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 07 February 2020 05:06 PM

China virus crisis deepens as whistleblower doctor dies

doc

A Chinese doctor who was punished after raising the alarm about China's new coronavirus died from the pathogen on Friday, sparking an outpouring of grief and anger over a worsening crisis that has now killed more than 630 people.


At least 31,000 people have now been infected by a virus that ophthalmologist Li Wenliang brought to light in late December before becoming its latest victim.


The virus is believed have emerged from a market selling exotic animals in Wuhan before jumping to humans and spreading across China and abroad as millions travelled for the Lunar New Year holiday.

