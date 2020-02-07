Pangolin identified as potential link for coronavirus spread

The endangered pangolin may be the link that facilitated the spread of the novel coronavirus across China, Chinese scientists said Friday, AFP reported.



Researchers have long suspected that the virus, which has now killed more than 630 people and infected some 31,000, was passed from an animal to a human at a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.



Researchers at the South China Agricultural University have identified the scaly mammal as a "potential intermediate host," the university said in a statement, without providing further details.