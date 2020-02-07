Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday، 07 February 2020 04:43 PM

IRGC to reveal new information on US base assault: ISNA

missile

Iran will soon disclose new information about the missile attack it carried out against a U.S. base in Iraq last month, the ISNA news agency on Friday reported, citing Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Guards' aerospace division, as saying, Reuters reported.

 

Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States after top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting the Islamic Republic to retaliate with a missile attack against the Ain al Assad base in Iraq days later.

