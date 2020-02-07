Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 07 February 2020
Breaking
Iran trains Shia militia proxies in Iraq to wage war on US KRG's Barzani , French Amb. to Iraq discuss bilateral ties, security Lebanon cabinet approves financial rescue plan Iraq’s new prime minister pledges to release detained protesters Fire breaks out in gas station in Kurdistan Iraq Says Monitoring Impact of China's Virus on Oil Demand Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis?
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 07 February 2020 04:36 PM

New UK ambassador to US appointed after Trump row

karen

Britain appointed its current UN envoy as the next ambassador to the United States on Friday after London's previous top diplomat in Washington resigned over comments about President Donald Trump, AFP reported.


Downing Street said Karen Pierce would replace Kim Darroch, who quit over leaked diplomatic cables in which he criticised Trump as "inept" and said the White House was "uniquely dysfunctional".


The appointment has been keenly watched to fill a vacuum left by Darroch's departure in July last year, and as Britain and the United States prepare for talks over a post-Brexit trade deal.

Related Stories
Read
doc

China virus crisis deepens as whistleblower doctor dies 07 February 2020 05:06 PM

pangolin

Pangolin identified as potential link for coronavirus spread 07 February 2020 05:05 PM

israeli forces

Israel reinforces security after uptick in violence 07 February 2020 05:02 PM

un

Tunisia fires envoy to UN over 'week performance' 07 February 2020 05:00 PM

jeru12

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as violence flares 06 February 2020 11:48 PM

turk12

Turkey urges Russia to halt regime attacks in Syria 06 February 2020 10:37 PM

yemen

Aid to Yemen to be reduced over diversion risks: sources 06 February 2020 10:29 PM

hrw

HRW urges Tunisia to bring home children of ISIS suspects 06 February 2020 09:39 PM

Comments