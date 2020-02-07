Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 07 February 2020
Breaking
Iran trains Shia militia proxies in Iraq to wage war on US KRG's Barzani , French Amb. to Iraq discuss bilateral ties, security Lebanon cabinet approves financial rescue plan Iraq’s new prime minister pledges to release detained protesters Fire breaks out in gas station in Kurdistan Iraq Says Monitoring Impact of China's Virus on Oil Demand Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis?
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 07 February 2020 04:33 PM

Sistani scolds security forces after protesters die in new tensions

sistani1

Iraq's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric on Friday berated security forces for failing to protect protesters killed in clashes with rival groups this week in the southern city of Najaf, and urged politicians to pick a government trusted by the people, Reuters reported.

The violence in the holy city of Najaf, where Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani is based, killed eight anti-government demonstrators after followers of populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed their sit-in protest.

"It is the security forces that must take responsibility to keep the peace, protect the protest squares and peaceful demonstrators and identify attackers and rabble rousers," the representative said.

"There is no excuse for shirking that duty."

Related Stories
Last Modified: Friday، 07 February 2020 04:38 PM
Read
missile

IRGC to reveal new information on US base assault: ISNA 07 February 2020 04:43 PM

rope

French jihadists on death row in Iraq appeal to UN 06 February 2020 09:29 PM

trump11

Trump: Soleimani Iranian regime’s 'most ruthless butcher' 06 February 2020 09:24 PM

pmbarzanimeetfranceambassador1

KRG's Barzani , French Amb. to Iraq discuss bilateral ties, security 06 February 2020 04:20 PM

1959361-24511423

Iraq’s new prime minister pledges to release detained protesters 06 February 2020 01:05 PM

1

Death toll in Najaf rises as Sadr's militias attack protesters 05 February 2020 10:39 PM

uscom

Salih, US Central Command chief talk coordination against terrorism 05 February 2020 09:24 PM

423d47d0b4ec1ed9146399bb24871ead_L

Passenger Bus Catches Fire on KRG-Iran Border 05 February 2020 05:12 PM

Comments