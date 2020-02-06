Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as violence flares

A car-ramming targeting Israeli troops in Jerusalem wounded 14 people Thursday while two Palestinians were shot dead in clashes in the occupied West Bank, as violence spiked a week after Washington's controversial Middle East peace plan, AFP reported.



A third person was killed by Israeli officers inside the Old City in east Jerusalem after firing on police, Israeli officials said.



The alleged perpetrator of the car ramming was arrested Thursday evening after a day-long manhunt. The suspect was not immediately identified.