Aid to Yemen to be reduced over diversion risks: sources

Aid to Houthi-controlled Yemen will be scaled-down next month in a highly unusual move because donors and humanitarians can no longer ensure it is reaching those who need it, sources told Reuters.



Humanitarian sector sources say Houthi authorities in northern Yemen, home to most of the vulnerable Yemenis who rely on aid, are obstructing efforts to get food and other assistance to those in need, to an extent that is no longer tolerable.



"The operating environment in north Yemen has deteriorated so dramatically in recent months that humanitarians can no longer manage the risks associated with delivering assistance at the volume we currently are," a senior UN official said.