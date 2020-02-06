Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 07 February 2020
Thursday، 06 February 2020 09:24 PM

Trump: Soleimani Iranian regime's 'most ruthless butcher'

President Donald Trump touted his removal of Iran’s Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi from the Iraqi and Syrian battlefields during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Al-Monitor reported.


“Soleimani was the Iranian regime’s most ruthless butcher, a monster who murdered or wounded thousands of American service members in Iraq,” said Trump. “As the world’s top terrorist, Soleimani orchestrated the deaths of countless men, women and children.”

