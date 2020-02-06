Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 06 February 2020
Breaking
Iran trains Shia militia proxies in Iraq to wage war on US KRG's Barzani , French Amb. to Iraq discuss bilateral ties, security Lebanon cabinet approves financial rescue plan Iraq’s new prime minister pledges to release detained protesters Fire breaks out in gas station in Kurdistan Iraq Says Monitoring Impact of China's Virus on Oil Demand Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis?
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 06 February 2020 04:20 PM

KRG's Barzani , French Amb. to Iraq discuss bilateral ties, security

pmbarzanimeetfranceambassador1

 Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received France’s Ambassador to Iraq, Bruno Aubert, to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Erbil, the two sides “shed light on the latest developments regarding the situation in Iraq and the region in general,” a statement the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) website published read.

Indeed, France was among one of 16 foreign embassies in Iraq that condemned the use of extreme force by Iraqi security forces against protesters in the country amid ongoing anti-government demonstrations that have left over 600 people dead and tens of thousands injured.

 

For his part, Prime Minister Barzani “stressed the need to calm conditions and establish security in Iraq,” the statement continued.

On the nomination of Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as new Iraqi Prime Minister to replace outgoing PM Adil Abdul Mahdi, the Kurdish leader said the KRG supports “a government that is committed to implementing the constitution” and one that “respects the agreements” Erbil and Baghdad reached to resolve matters between the two.

 

Both sides also discussed ways “to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and France” as Ambassador Aubert “expressed his country’s readiness to develop relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”
Among these relations is “support for the Iraqi Army and Peshmerga forces in combating terrorism, especially the threat of ISIS,” Aubert stated.
In an interview with France 24 on Tuesday, Prime Minister Barzani warned that the so-called Islamic State is regrouping and urged the international community to take action to prevent the group from making a substantial comeback.

Related Stories
Read
1959361-24511423

Iraq’s new prime minister pledges to release detained protesters 06 February 2020 01:05 PM

1

Death toll in Najaf rises as Sadr's militias attack protesters 05 February 2020 10:39 PM

uscom

Salih, US Central Command chief talk coordination against terrorism 05 February 2020 09:24 PM

423d47d0b4ec1ed9146399bb24871ead_L

Passenger Bus Catches Fire on KRG-Iran Border 05 February 2020 05:12 PM

Jutyar-Adil-Iraqi-Kurdistan-govt-spokesperson-Erbil-Aug-19-2019-k24

Iraqi Kurdistan agrees with Baghdad on 2020 budget share: state media 05 February 2020 04:42 PM

IMG_20200206_101203

Iraq’s New Prime Minister May Not Last Long 05 February 2020 02:23 PM

iraqi_airways

Iraqi nationals arrive from China, quarantined at a health center in Baghdad 05 February 2020 02:20 PM

43774226_303

Militia loyal to Shiite cleric Moqtada al Sadr clash with protesters in Baghdad 05 February 2020 02:16 PM

Comments