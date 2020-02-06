Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 06 February 2020
Breaking
Iran trains Shia militia proxies in Iraq to wage war on US KRG's Barzani , French Amb. to Iraq discuss bilateral ties, security Lebanon cabinet approves financial rescue plan Iraq’s new prime minister pledges to release detained protesters Fire breaks out in gas station in Kurdistan Iraq Says Monitoring Impact of China's Virus on Oil Demand Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis?
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 06 February 2020 02:54 PM

Russia: militant attacks come from Turkey's zone in Syria's Idlib

Kremlin rebuffs Trump on Syria, says military action in Idlib is justified

Russia said on Thursday that some of its troops had been killed in militant attacks in Syria’s Idlib province - its first confirmation of casualties in the current round of fighting. 


Attacks on Russian military positions and on Syrian government forces were continuing from a Turkish-controlled zone in the region, the Kremlin said. 


“There has recently been a dangerous increase in tension and a surge of violence in Idlib,” it said. “Russian and Turkish military experts were tragically killed,” the Foreign Ministry said, without giving a number. 


Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were no plans currently for President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to meet to reduce tensions in Idlib but that such a meeting could be quickly organized if needed. 


Russia is a close ally of the Syrian government and agreed to a deal with Turkey in 2018 to enforce a demilitarized zone in Idlib, but the agreements have come under strain and put pressure on cooperation between Moscow and Ankara elsewhere. 


The ministry said more than 1,000 militant attacks had taken place in the last two weeks of January and that hundreds of Syrian troops and civilians outside the Syrian de-escalation zone were killed and wounded. 


“In the Turkish zone of responsibility, aggressive activity by these terrorist groups is continuing and these aggressive actions are directed against the Syrian republic’s armed forces and Russian military sites in Syria,” Peskov said.

Related Stories
Read
1959981-1994388859

Lebanon cabinet approves financial rescue plan 06 February 2020 04:16 PM

hassan-diab-1

Lebanon cabinet approves financial rescue plan 06 February 2020 02:57 PM

hq

8 civilians dead in Iran-backed Houthi attack in Yemen's Marib: Min. 05 February 2020 10:43 PM

Pegasus plane crash

Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, 52 injured 05 February 2020 10:19 PM

Russia says situation in Syria's Idlib cannot be tolerated indefinitely

Syrian government forces enter town east of Idlib city: eyewitnesses, war monitor 05 February 2020 10:16 PM

plane crash

Canada to press Iran to send downed plane's black boxes to France 05 February 2020 10:13 PM

wb

World Bank chief economist announces resignation 05 February 2020 09:32 PM

africa

African swine fever kills hundreds of pigs in Bali 05 February 2020 09:30 PM

Comments