Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 06 February 2020
Breaking
Fire breaks out in gas station in Kurdistan Iraq Says Monitoring Impact of China's Virus on Oil Demand Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis? Iraqi F-16s Could Be in Jeopardy Amid Iran Tensions Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 05 February 2020 10:19 PM

Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, 52 injured

Pegasus plane crash

A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway after landing and crashed on Wednesday, injuring 52 people, Turkish officials and the airline said. 


The plane split into three pieces after what Transport Minister Cahit Turhan called a rough landing, adding that there were no fatalities. He said flights waiting to land in Sabiha Gokcen were diverted to Istanbul Airport. 


A spokeswoman for Pegasus confirmed the crash but did not provide further details. In a statement, Pegasus later said its plane had gone off the runaway after landing and that passengers were being evacuated. 

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said the plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from the western province of Izmir. He added emergency response teams had taken 52 people to hospital. 


Broadcaster NTV later said that the plane’s two pilots were critically injured and receiving treatment at the hospital. It said the plane attempted to land in heavy tail-winds, adding that the two previous flights had held off landing due to wind. 


Footage showed the plane’s fuselage, as well as a section of it near the tail, had broken off. Passengers were being led out as the plane lay on a patch of grass next to the runway. Dozens of emergency response personnel were taking passengers out of the plane and carrying them away on stretchers. 


Earlier footage showed part of the exterior of the plane had caught on fire, which state media said was put out by several firefighters at the scene. 


Turkish Airlines said it canceled all its flight in and out of Sabiha Gokcen on Wednesday.

Related Stories
Read
hq

8 civilians dead in Iran-backed Houthi attack in Yemen's Marib: Min. 05 February 2020 10:43 PM

Russia says situation in Syria's Idlib cannot be tolerated indefinitely

Syrian government forces enter town east of Idlib city: eyewitnesses, war monitor 05 February 2020 10:16 PM

plane crash

Canada to press Iran to send downed plane's black boxes to France 05 February 2020 10:13 PM

wb

World Bank chief economist announces resignation 05 February 2020 09:32 PM

africa

African swine fever kills hundreds of pigs in Bali 05 February 2020 09:30 PM

trump

Trump renews vow to withdraw from Afghanistan 05 February 2020 09:27 PM

turk

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into three 05 February 2020 09:11 PM

erdogan

Turkey's Erdogan says Syrian forces in Idlib must pull back this month 05 February 2020 04:26 PM

Comments