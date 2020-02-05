Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 06 February 2020
Breaking
Fire breaks out in gas station in Kurdistan Iraq Says Monitoring Impact of China's Virus on Oil Demand Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis? Iraqi F-16s Could Be in Jeopardy Amid Iran Tensions Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 05 February 2020 10:13 PM

Canada to press Iran to send downed plane's black boxes to France

plane crash

Canada will press Iran on Wednesday to send the black boxes from a downed airliner immediately to France where the data can be analyzed, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters. 


Iran’s civil aviation authority said on Tuesday it would keep working with other countries investigating its downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane last month. Tehran has not released the black boxes. 


Champagne said he would be talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif about the recorders, the probe and compensation for families of the 57 Canadians who were among the 176 people aboard who were killed. 


“We are going to ask that the black boxes be sent to France ... (which) has all the equipment and technical expertise to analyze them,” said Champagne. “We don’t want there to be any more delays so we would like to see that happen immediately.” 


Champagne said he and Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau met the head of the International Civil Aviation Organization last Friday to ask for its help to make sure the flight and cockpit recorders were sent to France. 


“This is a message I will reiterate (to Zarif) ... we judge Iran by their actions, not their words,” Champagne said. 

Related Stories
Read
hq

8 civilians dead in Iran-backed Houthi attack in Yemen's Marib: Min. 05 February 2020 10:43 PM

Pegasus plane crash

Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, 52 injured 05 February 2020 10:19 PM

Russia says situation in Syria's Idlib cannot be tolerated indefinitely

Syrian government forces enter town east of Idlib city: eyewitnesses, war monitor 05 February 2020 10:16 PM

wb

World Bank chief economist announces resignation 05 February 2020 09:32 PM

africa

African swine fever kills hundreds of pigs in Bali 05 February 2020 09:30 PM

trump

Trump renews vow to withdraw from Afghanistan 05 February 2020 09:27 PM

turk

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into three 05 February 2020 09:11 PM

erdogan

Turkey's Erdogan says Syrian forces in Idlib must pull back this month 05 February 2020 04:26 PM

Comments