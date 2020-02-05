Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 05 February 2020
Breaking
Fire breaks out in gas station in Kurdistan Iraq Says Monitoring Impact of China's Virus on Oil Demand Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis? Iraqi F-16s Could Be in Jeopardy Amid Iran Tensions Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 05 February 2020 05:12 PM

Passenger Bus Catches Fire on KRG-Iran Border

423d47d0b4ec1ed9146399bb24871ead_L
A passenger bus on Wednesday caught fire near a border crossing between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, with no casualties among the passengers reported.

According to the information BasNews has obtained, the bus, with many passengers on board, caught fire near the Kurdistan Region's border crossing of Haji Omaran.

A bulldozer was used to pour snow onto the burning bus before the firefighters arrived at the scene.

However, it was not clear how many people were on board. No one was hurt, but the accident reportedly resulted in serious material damages.
Related Stories
Read
Jutyar-Adil-Iraqi-Kurdistan-govt-spokesperson-Erbil-Aug-19-2019-k24

Iraqi Kurdistan agrees with Baghdad on 2020 budget share: state media 05 February 2020 04:42 PM

iraqi_airways

Iraq’s New Prime Minister May Not Last Long 05 February 2020 02:23 PM

iraqi_airways

Iraqi nationals arrive from China, quarantined at a health center in Baghdad 05 February 2020 02:20 PM

43774226_303

Militia loyal to Shiite cleric Moqtada al Sadr clash with protesters in Baghdad 05 February 2020 02:16 PM

rtx2npjh-870

Fire breaks out in gas station in Kurdistan 05 February 2020 02:01 PM

flames_emerge_from_flare_stacks_at_nahr_bin_umar_oilfield_north_of_basra_iraq_september_16_2019._reuters (1)

Iraq Says Monitoring Impact of China's Virus on Oil Demand 05 February 2020 02:42 AM

fd3ad97a528df5fb381fbe64550e79c8_L

SDF Captures Eight IS Militants 05 February 2020 02:22 AM

idlib_0

IS Kidnaps and Executes Two Civilians near Kirkuk 05 February 2020 02:20 AM

Comments