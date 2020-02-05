Passenger Bus Catches Fire on KRG-Iran Border

A passenger bus on Wednesday caught fire near a border crossing between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, with no casualties among the passengers reported.



According to the information BasNews has obtained, the bus, with many passengers on board, caught fire near the Kurdistan Region's border crossing of Haji Omaran.



A bulldozer was used to pour snow onto the burning bus before the firefighters arrived at the scene.



However, it was not clear how many people were on board. No one was hurt, but the accident reportedly resulted in serious material damages.