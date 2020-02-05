Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 05 February 2020
Breaking
Fire breaks out in gas station in Kurdistan Iraq Says Monitoring Impact of China's Virus on Oil Demand Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis? Iraqi F-16s Could Be in Jeopardy Amid Iran Tensions Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 05 February 2020 02:16 PM

Militia loyal to Shiite cleric Moqtada al Sadr clash with protesters in Baghdad

43774226_303
Violent clashes have broken out on the streets of Baghdad between supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada al Sadr and the wider anti-government protest movement following last week’s appointment of Iraqi prime minister delegate Mohammed Allawi. 

After months of anti-government demonstrations in Iraq, protesters were united in their calls for change. But a split has now appeared between the powerful cleric Moqtada al Sadr, who supports the new prime minister, and the wider protest movement that opposes him. 

Hundreds of demonstrators have been evicted from a towering Turkish restaurant, a symbol of the Baghdad protests, by al Sadr’s men. 

"This place was taken by infiltrators and saboteurs who encouraged violence, and that’s why the revolution was being diverted," said Abu Ahmed, a member of Sadr's militia, Saraya al Salam.  

The protesters deny this and accuse the Sadrists of crushing the movement to bolster the new prime minister. 

The return of Sadr’s armed and violent men, recognisable by their blue caps, was seen by protesters as yet another betrayal. 

Few were willing to talk out of fear of reprisals. 

“They’re using sticks, they’re using knives, they don’t let us speak freely,” said Ghassan Saber, a protester, who spoke to FRANCE 24 away from the Sadrists’ watchful eyes. 
Related Stories
Read
423d47d0b4ec1ed9146399bb24871ead_L

Passenger Bus Catches Fire on KRG-Iran Border 05 February 2020 05:12 PM

Jutyar-Adil-Iraqi-Kurdistan-govt-spokesperson-Erbil-Aug-19-2019-k24

Iraqi Kurdistan agrees with Baghdad on 2020 budget share: state media 05 February 2020 04:42 PM

iraqi_airways

Iraq’s New Prime Minister May Not Last Long 05 February 2020 02:23 PM

iraqi_airways

Iraqi nationals arrive from China, quarantined at a health center in Baghdad 05 February 2020 02:20 PM

rtx2npjh-870

Fire breaks out in gas station in Kurdistan 05 February 2020 02:01 PM

flames_emerge_from_flare_stacks_at_nahr_bin_umar_oilfield_north_of_basra_iraq_september_16_2019._reuters (1)

Iraq Says Monitoring Impact of China's Virus on Oil Demand 05 February 2020 02:42 AM

fd3ad97a528df5fb381fbe64550e79c8_L

SDF Captures Eight IS Militants 05 February 2020 02:22 AM

idlib_0

IS Kidnaps and Executes Two Civilians near Kirkuk 05 February 2020 02:20 AM

Comments