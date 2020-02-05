Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 05 February 2020
Breaking
Fire breaks out in gas station in Kurdistan Iraq Says Monitoring Impact of China's Virus on Oil Demand Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis? Iraqi F-16s Could Be in Jeopardy Amid Iran Tensions Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 05 February 2020 02:01 PM

Fire breaks out in gas station in Kurdistan

rtx2npjh-870
The Ministry of Electricity in Kurdistan Region announced that a fire broke out with a part of the "Cormor" gas station in Chamchamal district in Sulaymaniyah, which caused the loss of a large part of the rate of energy production in the region.

Ministry spokesman , Omid Ahmed said in press statements that the fire that broke out last night caused the suspension of part of the station from work, which led to the loss of 800 megawatts of production capacity for electricity.

He pointed out that the fire was controlled, and the situation is controlled in the station, expecting the return of electrical energy production in the station to normal during Wednesday.

 
Related Stories
Read
423d47d0b4ec1ed9146399bb24871ead_L

Passenger Bus Catches Fire on KRG-Iran Border 05 February 2020 05:12 PM

Jutyar-Adil-Iraqi-Kurdistan-govt-spokesperson-Erbil-Aug-19-2019-k24

Iraqi Kurdistan agrees with Baghdad on 2020 budget share: state media 05 February 2020 04:42 PM

iraqi_airways

Iraq’s New Prime Minister May Not Last Long 05 February 2020 02:23 PM

iraqi_airways

Iraqi nationals arrive from China, quarantined at a health center in Baghdad 05 February 2020 02:20 PM

43774226_303

Militia loyal to Shiite cleric Moqtada al Sadr clash with protesters in Baghdad 05 February 2020 02:16 PM

flames_emerge_from_flare_stacks_at_nahr_bin_umar_oilfield_north_of_basra_iraq_september_16_2019._reuters (1)

Iraq Says Monitoring Impact of China's Virus on Oil Demand 05 February 2020 02:42 AM

fd3ad97a528df5fb381fbe64550e79c8_L

SDF Captures Eight IS Militants 05 February 2020 02:22 AM

idlib_0

IS Kidnaps and Executes Two Civilians near Kirkuk 05 February 2020 02:20 AM

Comments