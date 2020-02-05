Fire breaks out in gas station in Kurdistan

The Ministry of Electricity in Kurdistan Region announced that a fire broke out with a part of the "Cormor" gas station in Chamchamal district in Sulaymaniyah, which caused the loss of a large part of the rate of energy production in the region.



Ministry spokesman , Omid Ahmed said in press statements that the fire that broke out last night caused the suspension of part of the station from work, which led to the loss of 800 megawatts of production capacity for electricity.



He pointed out that the fire was controlled, and the situation is controlled in the station, expecting the return of electrical energy production in the station to normal during Wednesday.



