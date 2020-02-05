Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 05 February 2020
Breaking
Iraq Says Monitoring Impact of China's Virus on Oil Demand Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis? Iraqi F-16s Could Be in Jeopardy Amid Iran Tensions Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 05 February 2020 02:22 AM

SDF Captures Eight IS Militants

fd3ad97a528df5fb381fbe64550e79c8_L
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has captured eight militants of the Islamic State (IS) during a large-scale operation in Deir ez-Zor province.

According to a statement by the US-led international coalition to combat the Islamic State, the military campaign, aimed to capture the members of a sleeper cell of the insurgent group, was carried out on Saturday.

"Our partners continue to conduct intelligence-driven operations, removing ISIS fighters from the region and denying them safe haven," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Eric T. Hill, Special Operations Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve commander.

He further noted that "our enduring partnership" would continue to put pressure on the IS group to ensure that stability and peace are preserved in the country.

Hundreds of SDF commandos were accompanied by the coalition forces and raided several compounds.

"The defeat ISIS mission in Syria has proceeded uninterrupted in recent weeks," Hill added.

The SDF, backed by the US-led coalition, played a key role in defeating the Islamic State militant group in Syria.
Related Stories
Read
flames_emerge_from_flare_stacks_at_nahr_bin_umar_oilfield_north_of_basra_iraq_september_16_2019._reuters (1)

Iraq Says Monitoring Impact of China's Virus on Oil Demand 05 February 2020 02:42 AM

idlib_0

IS Kidnaps and Executes Two Civilians near Kirkuk 05 February 2020 02:20 AM

idlib_0

PM Barzani Calls for Full Coordination with Baghdad to Avert "Great Possibility" of IS Resurgence 05 February 2020 02:18 AM

idlib_0

Iraq Evacuates Students from Coronavirus-hit City in China 05 February 2020 02:17 AM

94840afa214b8e7bcf2eb50a2bd98efe_L

IS Attacks Iraqi Shia Militias in Anbar 05 February 2020 02:11 AM

protest Baghdad

Iraqi protesters face off against cleric Moqtada Sadr’s followers 04 February 2020 05:30 PM

hakim

Iraqi FM, Omani counterpart discuss Palestinian issue 03 February 2020 07:07 PM

bs

Salih, Goffin review Iraqi-Belgian bilateral ties: presidency 03 February 2020 06:53 PM

Comments