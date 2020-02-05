Iraq Evacuates Students from Coronavirus-hit City in China

Iraq's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it managed to evacuate the Iraqi students who got stuck in China's coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan.



"Our students and their families in the Chinese city of Wuhan are now on their way to the airport," Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed al-Hakim wrote on Twitter.



He also thanked the Iraqi envoy in Beijing for his efforts to facilitate the evacuation of the Iraqi people.



The evacuation came after a footage went viral on social media showing a number of Iraqi students stuck in Wuhan and calling on Iraqi authorities to rescue them.