Iraq Evacuates Students from Coronavirus-hit City in China

Iraq's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it managed to evacuate the Iraqi students who got stuck in China's coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan.
"Our students and their families in the Chinese city of Wuhan are now on their way to the airport," Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed al-Hakim wrote on Twitter.
He also thanked the Iraqi envoy in Beijing for his efforts to facilitate the evacuation of the Iraqi people.
The evacuation came after a footage went viral on social media showing a number of Iraqi students stuck in Wuhan and calling on Iraqi authorities to rescue them.
"Our students and their families in the Chinese city of Wuhan are now on their way to the airport," Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed al-Hakim wrote on Twitter.
He also thanked the Iraqi envoy in Beijing for his efforts to facilitate the evacuation of the Iraqi people.
The evacuation came after a footage went viral on social media showing a number of Iraqi students stuck in Wuhan and calling on Iraqi authorities to rescue them.