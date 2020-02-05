Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 05 February 2020
Wednesday، 05 February 2020 02:14 AM

UN Chief Urges Turkey, Syria to End Clashes in Idlib

idlib_0
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the Turkish and the Syrian regime forces to put an end to their clashes in the rebel-held province of Idlib, northwest of Syria.

Speaking to reporters, Guterres pointed out that the military conflict between the Turkish army and the Syrian regime was considered as an "extremely worrying" escalation in the tensions between the two sides.

"My strong appeal is for a cessation of hostilities," the UN chief said.

"We don't believe there is a military solution for the conflict in Syria. We have said time and time again that the solution is political," Guterres added.

Earlier on Monday, bombardments by the Syrian regime in Idlib resulted in the killing of seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian, Turkish media reports said.
