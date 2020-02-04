Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 04 February 2020
Breaking
Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis? Iraqi F-16s Could Be in Jeopardy Amid Iran Tensions Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new Prime Minister
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 04 February 2020 01:43 PM

Northwest Syria violence displaces 500,000 in two months

displaced
A Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the country’s last rebel enclave has displaced more than half a million people in two months, the United Nations said Tuesday.
“Since 1 December, some 520,000 people have been displaced from their homes, the vast majority — 80 percent — of them women and children,” David Swanson, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said.
The wave of displacement, which coincides with a biting winter, is one of the largest since the start of the Syrian war nearly nine years ago.
“This latest displacement compounds an already dire humanitarian situation on the ground, when over 400,000 people were displaced from the end of April through the end of August, many of them multiple times,” Swanson said.
He said the UN was alarmed by the plight of more than three million people — half of them displaced from their homes — who live in Idlib province and surrounding areas.
Government troops and militia backed by Russian and other allied forces have in recent weeks ramped up the pressure on the last pocket still controlled by rebels and militants.
They have retaken dozens of villages and some major towns — including the erstwhile rebel bastion of Maaret Al-Numan — and are pushing northwards, sending displaced populations ever closer to the Turkish border.
Related Stories
Read
Iran flags

Two charity staff in Iran convicted of spying for CIA, jailed: Iran's judiciary 04 February 2020 01:08 PM

texas-police

Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Texas university campus 04 February 2020 01:53 AM

Capture

Israel and Sudan will push to normalize relations: Israeli officials 03 February 2020 10:23 PM

idlib_0

Air Canada plane to make emergency landing in Madrid 03 February 2020 10:07 PM

isis

ISIS claims responsibility for explosion of gas pipeline in Egypt 03 February 2020 07:25 PM

migration

Cyprus escorts boat with 87 Syrian migrants to shore 03 February 2020 07:10 PM

erdogan

Salih offers condolences to Erdogan after massive quake 03 February 2020 07:01 PM

cr

Ukraine says Iran 'knew from start' missile downed plane 03 February 2020 06:58 PM

Comments