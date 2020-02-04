Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 04 February 2020
Tuesday، 04 February 2020 01:08 PM

Two charity staff in Iran convicted of spying for CIA, jailed: Iran's judiciary

Two people working for a charity have been sentenced to jail on charges of spying for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, Iran’s judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday. 


“Two ... CIA spies who were working under the cover of an organization and charitable foundation have been identified, tried and sentenced to ten years in prison for spying and five years in prison for acting against national security,” Gholamhossein Esmaili said. 


The names of the individuals would not be released yet because the sentence has not been finalised, Esmaili told a press conference streamed live on the judiciary’s website.

