Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Texas university campus

Two women were killed and a toddler was wounded on Monday in a shooting at a residence hall on the Texas A&M University campus in Commerce, authorities said.



The wounded toddler, a boy about 2 years old, was in stable condition at a local hospital, Texas A&M-Commerce Police Chief Bryan Vaughn said in a briefing. He provided no more information about the women or the child.



The three victims were found by officers responding to a phone call by a student at 10:17 a.m., he said.



Earlier, the university said in a statement that police were actively investigating three gunshot victims at the residence.



Officials at the campus, located about 65 miles (105 km) northeast of Dallas, did not respond to a request for further comment.