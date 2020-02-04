Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 04 February 2020
Tuesday، 04 February 2020 01:53 AM

Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Texas university campus

 Two women were killed and a toddler was wounded on Monday in a shooting at a residence hall on the Texas A&M University campus in Commerce, authorities said.

The wounded toddler, a boy about 2 years old, was in stable condition at a local hospital, Texas A&M-Commerce Police Chief Bryan Vaughn said in a briefing. He provided no more information about the women or the child.

The three victims were found by officers responding to a phone call by a student at 10:17 a.m., he said.

Earlier, the university said in a statement that police were actively investigating three gunshot victims at the residence.

Officials at the campus, located about 65 miles (105 km) northeast of Dallas, did not respond to a request for further comment.
