ISIS claims responsibility for explosion of gas pipeline in Egypt

ISIS terrorist group said on Monday it blew up a gas pipeline in Egypt's restive Sinai Peninsula, claiming it was connected to Israel.



Security sources earlier said the pipeline hit was a domestic one that connects to a power station in El-Arish, powering homes and factories in central Sinai. No casualties were reported.



Masked gunmen drove a four-wheel drive before detonating explosives in the attack, carried out around 80 kilometres west of the provincial capital El-Arish, the sources told AFP.