Salih offers condolences to Erdogan after massive quake

President Barham Salih received a phone call from his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



During a telephone conversation, President Salih offered heartfelt condolences to the President Erdogan over the loss of life and large-scale destruction caused by an earthquake in Turkey. He expressed solidarity with Turkish people as he shared the pain of the families of victims.



The two leaders, highlighted the international community's support for Iraq's stability, security and sovereignty, emphasized the importance of advancing, deepening bilateral ties in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly nations.



Together, they discussed political and security developments regionally and globally, stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination between the two countries to establish peace and security in the region as well as finding solutions to the crisis by adopting constructive and serious dialogue among all parties.