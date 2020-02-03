Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 03 February 2020
Breaking
Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis? Iraqi F-16s Could Be in Jeopardy Amid Iran Tensions Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new Prime Minister
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 03 February 2020 07:01 PM

Salih offers condolences to Erdogan after massive quake

erdogan

President Barham Salih received a phone call from his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.


 During a telephone conversation, President Salih offered heartfelt condolences to the President Erdogan over the loss of life and large-scale destruction caused by an earthquake in Turkey. He expressed solidarity with Turkish people as he shared the pain of the families of victims.


The two leaders, highlighted the international community's support for Iraq's stability, security and sovereignty, emphasized the importance of advancing, deepening bilateral ties in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly nations.

 
Together, they discussed political and security developments regionally and globally, stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination between the two countries to establish peace and security in the region as well as finding solutions to the crisis by adopting constructive and serious dialogue among all parties.

Related Stories
Read
isis

ISIS claims responsibility for explosion of gas pipeline in Egypt 03 February 2020 07:25 PM

migration

Cyprus escorts boat with 87 Syrian migrants to shore 03 February 2020 07:10 PM

cr

Ukraine says Iran 'knew from start' missile downed plane 03 February 2020 06:58 PM

sat

Iran to launch satellite this week that US links to ballistic missiles 03 February 2020 06:43 PM

abbas3

Tehran says France's efforts to release detainees in Iran unproductive 03 February 2020 06:40 PM

pxfuel.com

Denmark arrest three members of Iranian opposition group for espionage 03 February 2020 06:35 PM

zarif

Iran foreign minister says Swiss humanitarian channel is not a sign of U.S. goodwill: ISNA 03 February 2020 03:32 PM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

Pressure over French detainees will bring no results: Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman 03 February 2020 03:30 PM

Comments