Salih, Goffin review Iraqi-Belgian bilateral ties: presidency

Iraqi President Barham Salih welcomed at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad Belgian Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin, the Presidency said in a statement on Monday.



The President stressed Iraq's desire to build distinctive and evolving relationships with all the different countries based on its high national interests, the principle of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, noted Belgium's important contribution in reconstruction of liberated cities.



Salih and Goffin reviewed Belgian-Iraqi bilateral ties and issues of common concern, discussed the recent developments in the regional and international situation.