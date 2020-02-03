Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 03 February 2020
Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis? Iraqi F-16s Could Be in Jeopardy Amid Iran Tensions Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new Prime Minister
Monday، 03 February 2020 06:43 PM

Iran to launch satellite this week that US links to ballistic missiles

Iran will launch a satellite by the end of this week, a government minister said on Monday, as part of a fledging programme that the United States says is a cover for ballistic missile development, Reuters reported.


"We are not afraid of failure and we will not lose hope. With your prayers and trust in God, the Zafar satellite by the end of this week ... will be heading toward an orbit of 530 km from Earth," Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted. 

