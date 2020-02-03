Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 03 February 2020
Breaking
Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis? Iraqi F-16s Could Be in Jeopardy Amid Iran Tensions Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new Prime Minister
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 03 February 2020 05:58 PM

Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters

EP2eWBfWoAA-Cgs

Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's gangs, also known as blue hats, on Monday opened fire on people protesting against the appointment of Mohamed Taqfik Allawi as prime minister.

 

Such clashes will drag the country in a civil war on the orders of Iran's supreme leader Khamenei and Hezbollah official Kawtharani.

 

On the other hand, the demonstrators ripped the pictures of Muqtada al-Sadr in all governorates.

 

 Sources say that Sadr's steps to involve Iraq in a civil war aim at pushing Iraq into chaos for three years in order for Iran to regain control over Iraq.

 

Sadr, who had alternately sided with the anti-government protesters and the Iran-backed political groups they reject, urged his unarmed supporters known as “blue hats” to work with authorities to ensure schools and businesses can operate normally again.

Protests broke out immediately in Baghdad and several southern cities on Saturday night after President Barham Salih named Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as prime minister in an effort to end the political unrest.

 

On Sunday, thousands gathered in Baghdad’s Tahrir square, where the main protest camp in the capital is located, to reject the move. They banged drums and chanted against Allawi and Sadr, saying “Allawi is rejected and so are his parties”.
In a message issued on Twitter, Sadr said “I advise the security forces to stop anyone from cutting off roads and the ministry of education should punish those who obstruct regular working hours, be they students, teachers or others”.
Some of his followers appeared to have helped already to clear out protest areas in Tahrir Square overnight, a Reuters reporter said.

Hours before Allawi’s appointment, the blue hats, armed with batons, attacked a skeleton building in Tahrir Square, known as the Turkish Restaurant, that demonstrators have occupied since October.

The building was mostly empty on Sunday and the blue hats stood guard, occupying its gates and pacing with walkie-talkies outside it.

“They attacked us by surprise and forced us out of the building shouting that we didn’t do any good to the country except ruining its economy,” said Rassoul, 20, a protester who has lived in the Turkish Restaurant since October.
Anti-government protests continued nearby, with demonstrators directing their ire towards Allawi. He was named on Saturday as part of a deal between Sadr and rival Iran-backed political groups, who have wrangled since November’s resignation of premier Adel Abdul Mahdi.





Related Stories
Read
sadr

Blue Hats gangs shoot protesters in Iraqi cities 03 February 2020 05:45 PM

4-2

Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq 03 February 2020 05:43 PM

2020-637163373261756676-175

At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers 03 February 2020 05:42 PM

1

4 Turkish troops, 6 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib province 03 February 2020 02:52 PM

FM

Iraq's FM gives speech during Arab League meeting 02 February 2020 07:52 PM

sadr1

Encouraging violence, Sadr orders clearing sit-ins after PM appointed 02 February 2020 07:12 PM

abbas3

Interfering in Iraq's affairs, Iran welcomes election of Allawi as PM 02 February 2020 07:04 PM

EPv05p7XUAUacX2

Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister 02 February 2020 06:54 PM

Comments