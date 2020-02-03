Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 03 February 2020
Breaking
Sadr's terrorist gangs open fire on Iraqi protesters Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq At Iraq protests, a cleric's tweets split his followers Mohammed Allawi: can new PM save Iraq from crisis? Iraqi F-16s Could Be in Jeopardy Amid Iran Tensions Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new Prime Minister
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 03 February 2020 03:30 PM

Pressure over French detainees will bring no results: Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

Pressuring Iran over two detained French citizens will not achieve results, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. 


French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has urged Iran to free the French nationals, held in prison since last June, noting that they were both unwell. One of them is a Franco-Iranian dual national. 


“The French citizen has had consular access and the Iranian individual has met her family several times. (The French) will not achieve results with these kinds of comments and pressure,” Abbas Mousavi said.

Related Stories
Read
zarif

Iran foreign minister says Swiss humanitarian channel is not a sign of U.S. goodwill: ISNA 03 February 2020 03:32 PM

trump bp

Organization of Islamic Cooperation rejects Trump peace plan: statement 03 February 2020 03:27 PM

52235250_303

Coronavirus death toll overtakes SARS epidemic 03 February 2020 03:27 PM

Turkish jet

Russia says was not warned about Turkey's operations in Idlib: TASS 03 February 2020 01:12 PM

Sanaa-Airport

Medical flights to start from Yemen's Sanaa in diplomatic breakthrough 03 February 2020 01:08 PM

Ukraine plane crash

Iran not sharing evidence from airline crash with Ukraine after audio leak: Iran official 03 February 2020 01:04 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran will not have bilateral talks with U.S.: Iran foreign ministry 03 February 2020 01:01 PM

Fariba Adelkhah

Paris asks Iran to free two detained French citizens said to be unwell 02 February 2020 11:48 PM

Comments