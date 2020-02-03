Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 03 February 2020
Monday، 03 February 2020 01:12 PM

Russia says was not warned about Turkey's operations in Idlib: TASS

Turkish jet

Russia said on Monday the Turkish military came under fire from Syrian government forces because Russia had not been warned about Turkey’s operations in Syria’s northwest Idlib region, the Tass news agency cited Russia’s Defense Ministry as saying. 

Turkish air force planes did not violate Syria’s border and no attacks on Syrian troops were recorded, the ministry added. 


Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would continue to retaliate against attacks on its forces in Idlib, after the government said four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine wounded by Syrian government shelling.

