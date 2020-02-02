Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 03 February 2020
Breaking
Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new Prime Minister IHCHR Records 171 Assassinations, Abductions During Iraqi Protests Iraq and Lebanon Are in the same Boat Iraqi Protesters Appeal to UN for Intervention to “Save Iraq” Pompeo: Denying Iran wealth will force it to make ‘tough decisions’ US expands planes, troops presence at Saudi Arabia base
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 02 February 2020 08:40 PM

Egypt detains former Brotherhood leader for 15 days

fout

Prosecutors in Egypt have renewed the 15-day detention period for Abdel-Moniem Abul-Fotouh, a former figure of the outlawed Brotherhood and founder of the Strong Egypt Party, pending investigations into alleged ties to terrorist activity, state's Al-Ahram reported.

 

Abul-Fotouh was arrested on 14 February, 2018, a day after he returned from London where he had given interviews critical of the government.


Egypt's former top prosecutor Nabil Sadek ordered a freeze on the assets of Abul-Fotouh and 15 others involved in the investigation.


Related Stories
Read
Fariba Adelkhah

Paris asks Iran to free two detained French citizens said to be unwell 02 February 2020 11:48 PM

macron

France ramps up Sahel military presence to counter jihadist threat 02 February 2020 08:12 PM

netanyahu1

Netanyahu says Israel preparing for 'unavoidable' coronavirus 02 February 2020 08:08 PM

j1

Japan destroyer heads to Middle East as Iran-US tension lingers 02 February 2020 08:02 PM

ppp

Man shot by police after 'terrorist-related' London stabbing 02 February 2020 06:55 PM

Iran satellite

Iran to launch satellite in ‘coming days,’ space agency head says 02 February 2020 02:53 PM

In east Aleppo, bodies still under rubble show limits of Syria's recovery

Car bomb attacks target Syrian pro-Assad regime forces in Aleppo 02 February 2020 02:47 PM

Corona

Oman and Saudi state airline Saudia suspend flights to China over virus 02 February 2020 02:44 PM

Comments