Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 03 February 2020
Breaking
Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new Prime Minister IHCHR Records 171 Assassinations, Abductions During Iraqi Protests Iraq and Lebanon Are in the same Boat Iraqi Protesters Appeal to UN for Intervention to “Save Iraq” Pompeo: Denying Iran wealth will force it to make ‘tough decisions’ US expands planes, troops presence at Saudi Arabia base
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 02 February 2020 08:12 PM

France ramps up Sahel military presence to counter jihadist threat

macron

France said Sunday it was boosting its military presence in the Sahel by adding a further 600 troops to its 4,500-strong operation in Mali and four other countries in the region.


Defence Minister Florence Parly said in a statement that the bulk of the reinforcements would be deployed by the end of the month in the border zone linking Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to counter jihadist violence.


France, seeking to underline its regional commitment after losing 13 of its own troops in a deadly air collision last November, will also send around 100 armoured vehicles to the region, a military source told AFP. 

Related Stories
Read
Fariba Adelkhah

Paris asks Iran to free two detained French citizens said to be unwell 02 February 2020 11:48 PM

fout

Egypt detains former Brotherhood leader for 15 days 02 February 2020 08:40 PM

netanyahu1

Netanyahu says Israel preparing for 'unavoidable' coronavirus 02 February 2020 08:08 PM

j1

Japan destroyer heads to Middle East as Iran-US tension lingers 02 February 2020 08:02 PM

ppp

Man shot by police after 'terrorist-related' London stabbing 02 February 2020 06:55 PM

Iran satellite

Iran to launch satellite in ‘coming days,’ space agency head says 02 February 2020 02:53 PM

In east Aleppo, bodies still under rubble show limits of Syria's recovery

Car bomb attacks target Syrian pro-Assad regime forces in Aleppo 02 February 2020 02:47 PM

Corona

Oman and Saudi state airline Saudia suspend flights to China over virus 02 February 2020 02:44 PM

Comments