Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 03 February 2020
Breaking
Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new Prime Minister IHCHR Records 171 Assassinations, Abductions During Iraqi Protests Iraq and Lebanon Are in the same Boat Iraqi Protesters Appeal to UN for Intervention to “Save Iraq” Pompeo: Denying Iran wealth will force it to make ‘tough decisions’ US expands planes, troops presence at Saudi Arabia base
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 02 February 2020 07:52 PM

Iraq's FM gives speech during Arab League meeting

FM

Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim chaired the emergency meeting of the League of Arab States Council at the ministerial level to discuss the peace plan announced by US President Trump.

 

Hakim gave Iraq’s speech in which he stressed the sensitivity of the current circumstance, and its seriousness after announcing the Middle East peace plan.

 

Hakim stated that the nature of the current circumstances necessitates on working to develop extraordinary solutions to the problems that the Arab region is going through, especially our central issue the Palestinian issue.


The minister expressed that Iraq urges its Palestinian brothers to commit to unity and cohesion, stressing the need to develop a strategy to work with friendly European Union countries, Islamic countries, non-aligned countries, Russia, China, and Japan.

Related Stories
Read
sadr1

Encouraging violence, Sadr orders clearing sit-ins after PM appointed 02 February 2020 07:12 PM

abbas3

Interfering in Iraq's affairs, Iran welcomes election of Allawi as PM 02 February 2020 07:04 PM

EPv05p7XUAUacX2

Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister 02 February 2020 06:54 PM

mask

Iraq bars foreign arrivals from China over coronavirus fears 02 February 2020 06:48 PM

220202104841505310937

Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate 02 February 2020 06:30 PM

119224 (1)

Demonstrators block roads in Iraqi cities to protest against assignment of Allawi 02 February 2020 01:37 PM

119224 (1)

Iraqi Blocs Select New PM-Designate, Protesters Reject Him 02 February 2020 01:31 PM

FallujahBridge2

US arrests Iraqi terrorist leader 02 February 2020 01:22 PM

Comments