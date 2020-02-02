Iraq's FM gives speech during Arab League meeting

Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim chaired the emergency meeting of the League of Arab States Council at the ministerial level to discuss the peace plan announced by US President Trump.

Hakim gave Iraq’s speech in which he stressed the sensitivity of the current circumstance, and its seriousness after announcing the Middle East peace plan.

Hakim stated that the nature of the current circumstances necessitates on working to develop extraordinary solutions to the problems that the Arab region is going through, especially our central issue the Palestinian issue.



The minister expressed that Iraq urges its Palestinian brothers to commit to unity and cohesion, stressing the need to develop a strategy to work with friendly European Union countries, Islamic countries, non-aligned countries, Russia, China, and Japan.