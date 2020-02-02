Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 03 February 2020
Breaking
Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new Prime Minister IHCHR Records 171 Assassinations, Abductions During Iraqi Protests Iraq and Lebanon Are in the same Boat Iraqi Protesters Appeal to UN for Intervention to “Save Iraq” Pompeo: Denying Iran wealth will force it to make ‘tough decisions’ US expands planes, troops presence at Saudi Arabia base
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 02 February 2020 06:48 PM

Iraq bars foreign arrivals from China over coronavirus fears

mask

Iraq's interior ministry announced on Sunday that it would not allow foreigners travelling from China to enter the country over fears of an outbreak of coronavirus, AFP reported.


In an online statement, the ministry said the step was "part of the protective measures taken by countries around the world to combat the new coronavirus, and out of a commitment to protect its citizens from its disastrous effects and negative consequences for public health and safety".


Iraqi authorities said Friday they had not detected any coronavirus cases in Iraq or among Iraqi expatriates abroad.

Related Stories
Read
FM

Iraq's FM gives speech during Arab League meeting 02 February 2020 07:52 PM

sadr1

Encouraging violence, Sadr orders clearing sit-ins after PM appointed 02 February 2020 07:12 PM

abbas3

Interfering in Iraq's affairs, Iran welcomes election of Allawi as PM 02 February 2020 07:04 PM

EPv05p7XUAUacX2

Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister 02 February 2020 06:54 PM

220202104841505310937

Allawi, Abdul Mahdi: same start and probably same fate 02 February 2020 06:30 PM

119224 (1)

Demonstrators block roads in Iraqi cities to protest against assignment of Allawi 02 February 2020 01:37 PM

119224 (1)

Iraqi Blocs Select New PM-Designate, Protesters Reject Him 02 February 2020 01:31 PM

FallujahBridge2

US arrests Iraqi terrorist leader 02 February 2020 01:22 PM

Comments