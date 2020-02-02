Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 02 February 2020
Breaking
Allawi, Abd Al-Mahdi: same start and probably same fate Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new Prime Minister IHCHR Records 171 Assassinations, Abductions During Iraqi Protests Iraq and Lebanon Are in the same Boat Iraqi Protesters Appeal to UN for Intervention to “Save Iraq” Pompeo: Denying Iran wealth will force it to make ‘tough decisions’ US expands planes, troops presence at Saudi Arabia base Iraq parties locked in talks over new PM as clock ticks to Feb. 1 deadline
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 02 February 2020 02:53 PM

Iran to launch satellite in ‘coming days,’ space agency head says

Iran satellite

Iran has confirmed that it plans to launch a new scientific observation satellite in the "coming days," the head of the country's national space agency said in an interview with AFP.

Morteza Barari on February 1 did not give a specific date for the launch of the Zafar (“Victory” in Persian) satellite, but he said the 113-kilogram satellite will be launched by a Simorgh rocket 530 kilometers above the Earth, and that it will make 15 orbits a day.

His remarks came five days after satellite images suggested that Iran was preparing to launch a satellite into space after three recent failed rocket launches.


Iran’s telecommunications minister tweeted last month that two satellites, which completed their tests were sent to a space facility January 19, to soon start their launch process.

Some Western leaders, including those in the United States, have complained that Iran is using technology involved in the launch of satellites that could also be used to develop ballistic missiles.

Barari told AFP that Iran advocated for the "peaceful use of outer space. All our activities in the domain of outer space are transparent."

Related Stories
Read
In east Aleppo, bodies still under rubble show limits of Syria's recovery

Car bomb attacks target Syrian pro-Assad regime forces in Aleppo 02 February 2020 02:47 PM

Corona

Oman and Saudi state airline Saudia suspend flights to China over virus 02 February 2020 02:44 PM

European Union flag - Pixino

EU's foreign policy chief to travel to Iran in de-escalation mission 02 February 2020 02:40 PM

119224 (1)

IDF attacks underground Hamas war room 02 February 2020 10:41 AM

119224 (1)

One more case of Coronavirus in UAE 02 February 2020 10:33 AM

119224 (1)

Libyan divide deepens as eastern forces shut down oil ports 02 February 2020 10:31 AM

119224 (1)

Trump Curbs Immigration for 6 Nations 02 February 2020 10:27 AM

trump-6

Trump retweets claims al-Qaeda chief dead 02 February 2020 02:11 AM

Comments