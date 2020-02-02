Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 02 February 2020
Sunday، 02 February 2020 02:26 AM

KRG Refutes Rumors of Coronavirus Cases

Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Ministry of Health has refuted rumors of the return of a number of people infected with coronavirus from China.

"Unfortunately, one of the pages of social networking sites published a statement in the name of the minister of health, claiming the return of a number of people infected with Coronavirus," the ministry said in a statement.

"We refute these rumors and confirm that they are far from the truth, and that there is no case of infection in the Kurdistan Region," the statement added.

It further noted that "as a matter of fact, all those citizens returned from China are in good health condition and all necessary examinations have been made ."

The ministry reassured the people of the Kurdistan Region that there has been no cases of coronavirus in the region so far, reiterating its commitment to sparring no efforts to take all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the dangerous virus.
